The Top Stories of the Greek American Community for 2016… the year just passed

This year was a remarkable year on many accounts. Some have suggested 2016 was about twice the length of a normal human year, and with all the celebrity deaths and the election coverage, it really seemed much longer than most years. Among the celebrities that passed away were David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Gene Wilder, Garry Marshall, billionaire humanitarian Michael Jaharis, Andreas Barkoulis, Petros Fyssoun, Leonard Cohen, Florence Henderson, Fran Jeffries, Alan Thicke, John Glenn, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and pop star and philanthropist George Michael on Christmas Day.

From interviews with actors, artists, businesspeople, doctors, lawyers, scientists and philanthropists, The National Herald (TNH) brought together an impressive list of inspiring people from a variety of fields that drew readers from all walks of life. Among the top stories of 2016 was the interview with singer Mario Frangoulis in which he discussed his work and his Dec. 17 concert Tales of Christmas at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in New Jersey. The interview with Nomiki Konst: the Face of 2016 Presidential Politics, drew readers interested in the political analyst’s Greek heritage and her political aspirations. George Behrakis’ Fulfilling Experience was another inspiring interview about the businessman and his family’s Greek-American success story. Also popular were TNH interviews with Archdiocesan Vice Chairman George Tsandikos, NYU Lutheran’s Dr. Ioannis Hatzaras, award-winning physicist Asimina Arvanitaki- the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Aristarchus Chair of Theoretical Physics at the Perimeter Institute, and Greek singer Dimitris Basis.

The most popular TNH article was the High School Girl Defending the Faith in Nebraska which attracted thousands of readers online and in our print edition, was among the most commented on, and continues to receive hits online since its publication in September. Readers voiced their support for Maria Piperis of Omaha, NE who was asked to go to the homecoming dance and then the invitation was rescinded by the boy who told her he couldn’t go with her because he heard she was not a Christian. Her story is a powerful reminder that ignorance and prejudice still exist and must be combatted with the truth as Maria did in her response. “I am a Greek Orthodox Christian and a baptized, confirmed member of the Apostolic Christian Church formed in 33 AD. I believe in the Holy Trinity, the Saints, the seven Mysteries/Sacraments, and was named after Mary, the Blessed Mother of Jesus, my Lord and Savior. As the Church of the East (Constantinople) was one Church with the Holy Catholic Church of Rome until the Great Schism which occurred in 1054 AD, we pray at every liturgy/mass that the Saints (the same ones you venerate) intercede for the unification of the Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church. I always wear a komboskini on my wrist that was made by hand by a monk in a monastery on Meteora in Greece as a prayerful reminder of my faith. It has 33 knots representing the years Jesus walked the earth and a cross symbolizing His glorious resurrection. So, yeah, I’m a Christian.” Piperis went to the dance with someone else who appreciated her dedication to her faith and her morals.

Articles on the arts drew many TNH readers including Cirque du Soleil’s Kurios with singer Eirini Tornesaki, actor Panos Vlahos New York debut in the play Mistero Buffo, and the world premiere of filmmaker Minos Papas’ Tango on the Balcony in Washington, DC. My Big Fat Greek Wedding was news again this year with Michael Constantine’s Career as a Character Actor attracting TNH readers. The New York City Greek Film Festival Preview was also a top article for film buffs.

Food is always a popular topic for the community and the restaurant review of Bareburger was one of the top stories. Feeding the 5,000 in Union Square attracted attention from our philanthropy-minded readers and foodies.

In this election year, What Greek-Americans Think about the Coming U.S. Presidential Election was a top article just before the election took place. The thoughts reflected the hopes and reservations of most Americans.

Health-related articles were also popular this year including the AGAPW and Hellenic Medical Society of New York panel discussion on cancer, the lecture on Pythagorean Stress Management technique, and the Kat’s Ribbon of Hope benefit which raised $375,000 for cancer research. The Health Benefits of Greek Coffee was the second most popular story of the year.

The poignant story Ted and Themis Dimon: Together in Life, Together in Love, Together in Death about the extraordinary couple who were married for 65 years and passed away only 22 hours apart touched the hearts of many readers. For those interested in history, Elizabeth Virginia Dimitry Ruth: Lost American Writer by Steve Frangos was a fascinating read. In the spring, the Greek Parade in New York and Maria Exarchakis Crowned Miss Greek Independence 2016 were top stories along with the reports on Greek parades across the country as well. Melting Pot or Tossed Salad? Greek-Americans Discuss Cultural Assimilation inspired a thoughtful discussion on what it means to be Greek-American today. The year started off with the controversial story Former Archimandrite Marries Man in Civil Ceremony which continues to be one of the most viewed articles on TNH’s website since it was posted in January.

The stories that mattered most to TNH readers reflect the varied interests of the community and we will continue to do our best to serve the community in 2017.

Best wishes for a Happy and Healthy New Year!