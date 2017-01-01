Ferris Wheel Company Wanted Time To Show Safety Certificates

ATHENS – The private company that installed a Ferris wheel in Syntagma Square – ordered removed because it was said to be unsafe – said it could produce certificates showing it was not but was not given the time to do so.

The gigantic wheel in the city’s center was put up Dec. 21 but within days city officials said it had to taken down, leading to the resignation of cultural liaison Christos Tentomas, who was blamed for allowing it to go up without the necessary certificates.

The private company which installed it, Venus Eurofreight, said in a statement that its request to produce the safety certificates was turned down by the city even though the ride would have operated free for 20 days in the square across from Parliament in the heart of the city.

“The inspection and certification of the wheel by the independent TUV Nord Hellas agency could only begin only after the installation was complete,” said the company, which has the rights to use the type R40 wheel, owned and made by Dutch firms Skyview and Vekoma.

The company added that the certification would then be presented to the municipal council, which is the authority that grants the operation licenses.

It also said similar projects in other European capitals took between one and three months to be tested and certified due to bureaucratic procedures, according to Kathimerini.