New Democracy’s Lead Over SYRIZA Shrinks to 6.3 Percent

ATHENS – After a government handout to pensioners, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA has closed a gap with the New Democracy Conservatives to 6.3 percent.

The lead had been 15 percent and more in earlier polls before Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, defying international creditors, gave out 617 million euros ($649.36 million) to lower-income pensioners whose benefits he had slashed far more than that before.

The poll by Kappa Research published Dec. 31 gave New Democracy 22.8 percent to 16.5 percent for SYRIZA.

The poll, conducted for To Vima, showed the ultra-rightist Golden Dawn keeps its lock on third place but with only 6.5 percent, followed by Democratic Alignment (former PASOK) at 5.5 percent, and the KKE Communists with 5.2 percent.

In what could be ominous news for other parties in Parliament, the To Potami Centrists, Union of Centrists, and SYRIZA’s coalition partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) all failed to get the 3 percent needed to get back in when the next elections are held.

Asked which party they believed more likely to win if snap polls were called in the near future, 61 percent responded New Democracy and 21 percent SYRIZA, while 23.5 percent believe conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis preferable to Tsipras, who got 18 percent.

The Premier has rejected Mitsotakis’ calls for early elections and said he would serve out his term until 2019. Some 40 percent believe that elections should take place soon but 46 percent said not.

Less than half – 49.5 percent – still think Greece should stay in the Eurozone while 47 percent want to leave the common currency union used by 18 countries.