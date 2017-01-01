Greek Islands Still Awash With 11,000 Refugees

There are 10,938 refugees and migrants still being detained on northern Aegean islands near Turkey, the state news agency ANA-MPA reported.

According to the report, the figure referred to refugees and migrants who had applied for asylum but whose applications had not been processed.

The data released showed 5,551 migrants and refugees were stranded on Lesbos, 3,517 on Chios and 1,870 on Samos.

The numbers slowed dramatically after a March, 2016 European Union swap deal with Turkey that has been suspended because Greece is trying to cope with an overwhelming number of asylum applications.