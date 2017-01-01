Anastasiades Says Cyprus Unity Up to Turkey Coming Through

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said Turkey must now show it really wants the divided island to finally be reunited.

Preparing to meet Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in Geneva on Jan. 9 for resumed negotiation, the Cypriot leader said Turkey – which will join the talks three days later along with Greece, the United Kingdom, the United Nations and European Union – has the onus.

The talks “will be the first time that Turkey will be brought face to face with its own responsibilities,” Anastasiades said in a televised New Year’s message.

Turkey “will have to demonstrate whether its public rhetoric about wanting a solution to the Cyprus problem will be transformed into a specific proposal,” he said.

Any such proposal must “respect international legality and be consistent with the status of the Republic of Cyprus as an EU member state.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the island. Turkey still keeps a 35,000-strong army in the unlawfully-occupied northern third and Akinci said it’s not going, even at the risk of being a deal breaker in the talks.

“There remain significant differences on substantive issues fundamental to a Cyprus solution,” he said, undercutting the optimism expressed repeatedly by himself, Akinci, UN envoy Espen Barth Eide, the US and UN as the talks collapsed over the question of how much property and territory stolen by Turks would be returned.

Turkish Cypriots made up just 18 percent of the island’s population in 1974, but they control more than a third of its territory.