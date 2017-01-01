Greece Weighs Extending Automatic Spending Cutter Plan

ATHENS – Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos could offer extending automatic spending cuts past the 2018 end of international bailouts to appease the country’s creditors, he suggested to the newspaper Kathimerini.

Greece has been surviving since 2010 on three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($343.1 billion) from the European Union, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism and the International Monetary Fund.

That includes what remains of a mostly-unpaid third loan of 86 billion euros ($90.5 billion) that is being staggered until the coalition government led by the Radical Left SYRIZA party of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras imposes more austerity measures.

The government also is said to believe the extension could bring a close to the rift between the IMF – which wants more austerity – and the European partners who offered debt relief but pulled it after Tsipras granted uncleared pension bonuses and tax cuts to Aegean islands.

Talks over over the debt relief will resume this month after Tsakalotos wrote creditors a letter guaranteeing the bonuses and tax cuts wouldn’t happen again, leading the major opposition New Democracy Conservatives to call it “subservience” to the lenders.

The spending cutter would kick in if Greece fails to meet fiscal targets, as it has since first getting the rescue packages but as Tsipras said he’s bringing the country to the edge of recovery with the austerity measures he opposed and tells Greeks he still does.

In an interview with Kathimerini, Tsakalotos revealed the likelihood of extending spending cuts Tsipras vehemently opposed as he appeared ready to cross another self-imposed Red Line he swore he’d never cross.

Tsakalotos though said the government rejects the interventions been proposed by IMF to further reduce the tax threshold and cut pensions again, echoing previous objections before the government surrendered to demands.

“In the very unlikely case where the IMF breaks its very impressive track record of forecasts and one actually comes true — i.e. a primary budget surplus as a percentage of GDP of roughly 1.5 percent after 2019 — we have said that we can outline the measures, if such a case arises… Within this framework we are discussing a contingency mechanism …” Tsakalotos said, in referring to the automatic spending cuts mechanism, dubbed by Greek media and the opposition as the “cutter”.