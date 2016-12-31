TNH ’s Person of the Year, Andreas C. Dracopoulos, Co-President SNF

Choosing the man or woman of the year is not always as easy as it might seem. Different people distinguish themselves over the course of a year in ways that exceed everyone else in particular fields or endeavors, and not necessary always in what most people usually associate with high achievement in life. For instance, a terrorist who kills the most people, or even a hedge fund manager who amasses the most billions of dollars might have been the “best” in that category in a given twelve-month span, but do such persons deserve the high honor of being Person of the Year?

And, of course, even among those candidates who are worthy of the honor, the decision of selecting one of them above the rest is sometimes difficult.

But not this time: this year, we find our choice for Person of the Year to be rather easy.

In the American landscape, the person who will most be identified with 2016 is, of course, Donald Trump – a businessman who never ran or held any public office until he entered the 2016 presidential race, and yet despite his unconventional ways went on to win in the face of nearly all predictions to the contrary. And on top of all that, he is already giving every indication that his presidency will be nothing short of interesting, if not downright revolutionary.

We are Americans first, yes, but we are also Greek-Americans. As Americans, we leave the president-elect to be recognized by the likes of Time magazine. In our capacity as Greek-Americans, though, we look at matters through a different lens.

In that sense, then, looking around the Greek world, what one sees is not pleasant. Indeed, it can only be described as depressing.

The fact of the matter is that Greece is slipping deeper into the already-deep economic crisis. The suicide rates increase. The unemployment rate stubbornly remains above 20% overall and 50% among the youth, who have begun the flight away from home for a better future. The sense of desperation increases, the refugees that have settled on the islands are revolting, and the Turkish president is questioning the very foundation – the Lausanne agreements – upon which Greco-Turkish relations rest. Meanwhile, the Greek- and the Turkish-Cypriots are holding talks for a possible solution, that no matter what will be controversial, to one of the longest-lasting crises in the world.

Amid all this stands a government and a Greek prime minister bent on fighting the battles of bygone era, ignorant of the ways of the world, ruthless in manipulating public opinion even with money they can hardly afford – like the Christmas gift Prime Minister Tsipras granted to 1.6 million pensioners, but was later forced to direct his minister of the economy to write a humiliating letter giving assurances to Greece’s lenders that it would not happen again.

In the center of all this entered the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), and its co-President and Director Andreas C. Dracopoulos. This past June, the SNF Cultural Center opened its gates, in Athens, much to the delight of tens of thousands of visitors since, among them heads of state, including President Obama.

A project that is the most important structural undertaking in Athens since the building of the Parthenon itself.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Dracopoulos stated: “I remember

there was a dark night in New York when I and several colleagues had some internal questioning: ‘What are we doing? Greece is falling apart and we’re going to build an opera house and a library?’ Then I said we had to build it, this project will bring hope, we can’t let the Greeks down. And let’s do it all, not cut corners because of the crisis.”

Consequently, a new state-of-the-art National Library and National Opera were completed, as well as a spectacular public park, which creates an oasis for Athenians.

But it is not only the project itself that is so important. What is perhaps even more important at this historic juncture is that a Greek organization – in fact, a Hellene abroad – demonstrated excellence in executing this huge project and in return is asking for excellence in running it not only from the government – any government – but from the real owners of it, the Greek people.

That is what this grandiose and architecturally amazing project represents: excellence in all aspects and from all sides. And that is something that Greece sorely needs.

Moreover, it is an excellence that stands apart in its transparency, in its genuine appreciation of what the country has offered in its long history and in the spirit of what it can still offer under the right circumstances.

And so, for that reason, for the reintroduction of excellence into the Greek society by a Greek-American and the sense of pride it generated to the entire Greek world, we chose Andreas C. Dracopoulos as The National Herald’s Person of the Year.

