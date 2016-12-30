Unics storms back from 14 down to beat Greens (video)

Unics Kazan rallied back from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to stun Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens 83-81 on Friday at Basket Hall. Keith Langford starred with 27 points and 5 assists to lead the winners, who won their third straight game to improve to 6-9 and move within one victory of the playoff zone. Latavious Williams was a force inside with 19 points and 9 rebounds, including two key baskets in the final three minutes of the game. Quino Colom added 16 for the winners, who made 8 of 16 three-pointers. Nick Calathes paced the Greens with a career-high 23 points plus 6 assists, Ioannis Bourousis posted 13 points and 7 rebounds, Mike James had 13 points and 5 assists and Chris Singleton added 12 points and 8 boards. The loss snapped Panathinaikos’s four-game winning streak and dropped their record to 9-6 and a share of fifth place. Unics rallied in the third quarter to get within 2 and the fourth quarter featured seven lead changes, but after Bourousis gave the Greens a 77-78 edge, his team missed their next 7 shots. The visitors managed to create an opportunity in the closing seconds to tie or win, but missed again.

Four different Panathinaikos starters scored in a 2-8 start for the visitors. Singleton took the margin to 9 with a three-pointer. Marko Banic’s basket inside drew Unics within 13-19 after 10 minutes. Singleton had 10 individual points after converting a three-point play to start the second quarter. Williams scored 5 straight points over three possessions, including a high-flying alley-oop slam, to bring the hosts to 18-22. Langford completed the comeback with a pair of scores to make it 24-24. However Calathes took control for the Greens and assisted on a K.C. Rivers triple that gave the visitors their first double-digit advantage, 32-42. After an Orlando Johnson three for Unics, James’s nifty drive gave Panathinaikos a 35-44 halftime lead. The Greens came out sharp with the first 5 points of the second half and soon a Calathes three matched his personal best with 18 points and put his team up 38-52. Langford kept Unics afloat and Pavel Antipov connected from downtown to trim the deficit to 51-56. The home team continued to rally and Colom’s layup ended the third quarter at 63-65. Langford buried his third three early in the fourth quarter to give Unics its first lead, 68-67. There would be a few more lead changes before Williams put the hosts up 75-71. However Panathinaikos remained within striking distance and regained the lead, 77-78, on Bourousis’s three. After that, Panathinaikos missed its next 7 missed shots and Williams scored twice, including another alley-oop to make it 83-78. Rivers drained a three and Panathinaikos had a shot to win or tie at the buzzer, but Demetris Nichols missed and Unics raced off with the victory.

Source: Eurohoops