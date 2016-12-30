New Year’s Carols Raise Funds for Charity

LONG ISLAND CITY – The New Year’s carols and songs of Epirus were performed by members of the Yannina Cultural Association- Georgios Makridis, Demetrios Makridis, and Demetrios Xaxiris on Dec. 30. The talented trio visited the offices of the National Herald to sing the New Year’s carols as they raise funds for the Dourahan Monastery and Orphanage in Ioannina. Besides helping the orphans and elderly in the community, the facility also hosts patients who are receiving treatment at the nearby hospital. The story of the building of the monastery also fascinated the staff of TNH when they asked why a Christian monastery has a not-so-Christian-sounding name. Demetrios Makridis explained that Dourahan Pasha of Roumeli crossed the frozen lake with his army, thinking it was land. He considered it a miracle and built the Christian monastery which was named Dourahan. Since then, the monastery and orphanage serve those in need and in these difficult times it is always important to help as much as we can. Best wishes for a Happy and Healthy New Year!