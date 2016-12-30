SNF co-Pres. Andreas Dracopoulos on SNFCC and his plans for the future

On February 23, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) will hand to the Greek state the €600 million (about $624 million)- valued SNF Cultural Center (SNFCC), in Athens.

Some have called SNFCC the most important project to take place in the Greek capital since the Parthenon itself, noting that the SNFCC was built during one of the worst economic crises Greece has ever endured.

The heart and soul – and brains – behind this project was SNF co-President and Director Andreas Dracopoulos. He gave a detailed interview to The National Herald about what transpired behind the scenes, as well as his thoughts and plans for the future, the text of which follows.

TNH: SNFCC is recognized almost universally as one of the most important projects ever to be built in the Greek Capital. Now that is completed and in about two months will be handed over to the Greek state, please share your thoughts about that.

AD: All of us at the at SNF and SNFCC feel very proud and happy. We feel that with the completion of SNFCC and its delivery to its true owners, the Greek people, we have contributed in many ways to our home country during socioeconomic crisis – which is very difficult for all – that Greece is going through.

First of all, I want to thank the late founder of our Foundation, my great uncle Stavros Niarchos, who made it possible for us to engage in the field of philanthropy in such a significant way, we wouldn’t (and neither would the SNFCC itself) be here today if it wasn’t for him. I also want to thank all of my colleagues throughout the last (and first for the SNF) 20 years for their hard work and commitment, but most of all for their sharing of our vision, to make our world a better place for all. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the creation of the SNFCC, all those that collaborated with us to bring to reality this beautiful project. Individuals and organizations from many different countries and backgrounds, but all sharing the common mission, with no other agendas other than that of doing the best possible toward delivering the best possible project; a common mission, strong and effective collaborations, and hard work indeed, can create small miracles and SNFCC is such a miracle. Last but not least, I want to thank Renzo Piano, an amazing architect, but more importantly a beautiful person in everything he believes in, a true friend, personally and of our country, Greece.

TNH: Can you recount for our readers the process, and mainly the moment you made the big decision to undergo this project?

AD: There was no single moment when we decided to go ahead with the SNFCC. It was more of a combination of many thoughts, discussions, etc., with various parties, both from the private and public sectors, which led us to what today is the SNFCC. A process that started about 10 years ago, ratified in Parliament in 2009, selecting Renzo Piano as the architect, starting construction in 2012 – with the joint venture of the Italian Impregilo and the Greek Terna doing wonders together, a true joint venture – and completing it within time and overall within budget (main reason for the budget increasing was our decision to make changes for the better throughout the project’s “birth,” the final budget having surpassed 600 million Euro) in four years, and delivering it to the Greek government, as fiduciaries, for the true owners, the Greek people.

Another important point is that the end result proved our naming of it initially/internally as the “triple” project (the Library, the Opera, and the Park), the importance of the Park as a destination, as a host of so many daily activities, has been of paramount importance to the early success of the SNFCC, the Park has been its soul.

TNH: In the long process of constructing SNFCC, there had to be some unpleasant and some pleasant experiences. Would you please discuss the most important ones?

AD: Nothing is perfect in life. We had a few bumps down the road, but we all recognized that our common mission was so important, and we all worked so hard that there was really no time to waste fighting over anything. But what stands out in my memory of this is the amazingly practical, efficient, productive collaborations we experienced throughout the last few years when we had the government committee meetings with participants ranging from SNF, the mayor of Kallithea, the leading representatives of the National Library and the National Opera of Greece, and from all the relevant Ministries (Education, Culture, Finance, etc.), and during these last eight years dealing with such representatives from many different governments, and from different ideological backgrounds. But everyone believed! And delivered!

TNH: There is the perception that you have “magical” abilities, something that nobody else or very few could have achieved: to complete such an enormous and architecturally significant project, on time and practically within budget. So, people are rightfully asking: Will you keep control of some aspect of SNFCC?

AD: Thank you for the compliment, but for me it has to do with common sense (I know, not that common nowadays): hard work, good collaborations at all levels, belief in a common and good cause! If you want to call that magic, so be it!

We have been very clear from the beginning of this process, we have paid fully for this project ourselves, and we are fully donating it to the Greek people; we will have no official involvement in running it; we will though, as we have always shared publicly, be there to help, mainly financially, if the government, each and every government, runs it properly and professionally. We would be assessing the same even if it was built and donated by someone else, this is the new house of two very important pillars of our culture and civilization, the home of the Library and the Opera, we should be doing all we can to make sure this project succeeds. It is not because we built it, it is because of what it means to Greece and its citizens, maybe even a spark for a new beginning!

TNH: Are you thinking of undertaking another significant project in Greece or somewhere else?

AD: We view every grant we make as the “big” one: we have treated every single grant with the same respect and vision, and more will follow.

TNH: What are your thoughts about the situation in Greece and in our Greek-American community?

Dracopoulos: O Theos na valei to xeri tou! (May God insert His hand!) JFK had said “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” It is time – if not now, then when – to stop procrastinating, for each one of us to do his or her part, to stop just blaming others, to work hard. To change our mentality in so many ways. Indeed, we need strong, ethical, and visionary leaders.