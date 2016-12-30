Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Year’s Message to Hellenes Abroad

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President of the New Democracy Party, released his New Year’s wishes for Hellenes around the world. The leader of the opposition party encourages all the Greeks of the Diaspora to contribute to Greece’s recovery with words of hope for 2017.

Expatriate brothers and sisters:

On the occasion of the dawning of the New Year, I express to you my best wishes with the assurance that 2017 is finally going to be the year for our Greece.

As you know, I have also lived among you. So, I have firsthand knowledge of your progress and your commitment to the Greek ideals and traditions.

I am aware of your selfless love, and how you ache and agonize about the situation in our Greece.

I know that despite the repeated promises, you have not even been granted the right to vote from your country of residence, a right enjoyed by almost all other minorities.

I repeat that this will change when New Democracy is in power.

Greece will gain a responsible political leadership, which is also worthy of its migrant children.

Dear friends, it is evident, unfortunately, that the Tsipras government is particularly damaging for our country.

Ask yourself: is the situation in Greece now better than it was two years ago when Tsipras undertook the governance or is it worse?

The answer is absolutely clear: it is much worse.

Therefore, election time, which the country so desperately needs, will not be long in coming. And there is no doubt that the Greek people will trust us with the great responsibility of exiting our Greece from the crisis and defending our territorial integrity.

With your valuable support, our country will change course, hope will return, and Greece will regain its sovereignty.

All together, let’s make 2017 the year for our Greece.