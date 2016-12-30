Just Like 2015, 2016, UN Envoy Says 2017 Cyprus Unity’s Big Hope

NICOSIA – As he has for the last three years, the United Nation’s Special Envoy for Cyprus said he expects a breakthrough in the talks, this time in 2017.

Norway’s Espen Barth Eide has been predicting imminent deals since 2015 and been relentlessly optimistic despite constantly dashed hopes and his prognostications failing.

Now, with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci due to resume talks on Jan. 9 in Geneva for three days – before being joined by the guarantors of security on the island divided since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion, Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom – Eide said this could be an “historic opportunity.”

That essentially repeats what he says almost every time the unity hopes are in the news again even though a deal has foiled two dozen diplomats for more than 40 years, including a line of his UN predecessors who all failed to make an inch of progress.

Eide, the U.N. Secretary General’s Special Adviser on Cyprus, wrote in the Cyprus Weekly newspaper that Anastasiades and Akinci had demonstrated political will and leadership to end the conflict even as they squabble endlessly and the talks collapsed earlier in December.

“They recognize that the status quo is unacceptable and unsustainable, and that the current talks offer the best opportunity for a solution,” said Eide.

“The island stands on the cusp of reaping real political and economic benefits not only for Cypriots, but also beyond the island across the wider region,” he added.

“The peaceful reunification of the island next year could offer a historic opportunity to finally turn the page of history in Cyprus.”

If it does, it will be the first time he’s been right about it.