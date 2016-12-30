Greek Ministers Told to Hold the Line on Big Spending

ATHENS – Greek ministers will be asked to sign a memorandum agreeing to cooperate in holding down spending to meet 2017 fiscal targets.

Not included is the cost of hiring scores of thousands of temporary workers on a permanent basis, what critics said is a move by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to buy votes and slow his freefall in surveys after reneging on anti-austerity promises.

In a circular issued by Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis, ministries are given a detailed account of the commitments they have undertaken in order to secure a primary surplus of 1.75 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017, Kathimerini said.

The circular is seen as a move by the Finance Ministry to hold individual ministers accountable and not design their own spending policies, a move that could activate an automatic cutter agreed with international credits and reduce pensions even further, alienating a key constituency.

If there is more than a 10 percent divergence in quarterly budget targets and corrective measures have not been taken, the General Accounting Office will activate legislation that stipulates cuts in funding for ministry operation costs to cover the loss, the paper said.

The circular also states that no expense will be undertaken by the ministry if the funds are not available to cover the cost.