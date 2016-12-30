Erdogan Keeps Stalling Tsipras Over Cyprus Talks

Greek envoys in Ankara have been unable to get Turkey to commit to a meeting over the Cyprus unity talks due to resume Jan. 9 in Geneva.

Greek diplomats went to Turkey with plans to prepare a meeting between Premier Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erogan but made little headway, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, missing an end-of-year deadline for a peace deal, will hold three days of talks after earlier negotiations at a Swiss resort collapsed over the question of how much property and territory stolen by Turks in an unlawful 1974 invasion should be returned.’

Akinci created another obstacle when he said Turkey won’t remove its 35,000-strong standing army in the northern third it occupies and that he wants Anastasiades to dissolve the Cypriot government before creating a two-Federal state solution, and to have a Turk be President of the island every other term.

Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom, the guarantors of security on the island, are to join the talks on Jan. 12, along with the European Union and United Nations.

Tsipras wanted preliminary talks with Erdogan but has been snubbed so far with the newspaper reporting Turkey is stalling as part of a plan to package negotiations not just about Cyprus but Greek-Turkish issues too.