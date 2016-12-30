Thomas Cook Says Greece Brits Most Sought Summer 2017 Site

British tourists looking ahead to summer 2017 for vacation spots picked Greece the most, the renowned Thomas Cook travel agency reported.

The news was reported in the Travel Trade Gazette (TTG), giving hope for yet another record season, although while 2016 brought new hordes of visitors their spending per capita was off expectations.

Greece was at the single most searched-for destination on thomascook.com by Britons on the Christmas Day and Boxing Day holidays.

It was followed by the Canary Islands, the Balearics and Spain, which collectively accounted for 36 percent of searches.

The operator said that the data “highlighted the trend we identified in October, that more holidaymakers will opt for an all-inclusive holiday in 2017, in particular for destinations such as Greece and the Canaries, which haven’t traditionally been recognized for their all-inclusive offering,” according to TTG.