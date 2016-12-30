Refugee Smuggler Held for Abductions in Greece

Police in northern Greece say two asylum seekers who allegedly were held captive by traffickers for failing to pay transit fees have been freed.

A Bulgarian man was arrested and held on abduction charges Dec. 28 after police raided an apartment in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city.

Police said a Syrian and an Iraqi man, age 26 and 32, were locked in a room for more than a week after traffickers brought them over a river dividing Turkey and Greece and drove them 350 kilometers (220 miles) to the city.

The smugglers claimed each man owed them 1,500 euros ($1,570.)

Several major anti-trafficking operations have been centered on Thessaloniki, an hour’s drive from the border with the Former Republic of Macedonia, since several European countries closed their borders to refugees last year.

