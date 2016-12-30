Rio Police Say Body Found in Burned Car Believed Greek Ambassador

RIO De JANEIRO – Brazilian police said they believe a body found in a burned-out car is likely Greek Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, who has been missing three days.

The TV channel Globo made the report. Amiridis, 59, was last seen on Dec. 26 leaving the home of friends of his Brazilian wife in a suburb of Rio’s metropolitan area, police had said earlier.

A state police official said the ambassador’s wife reported him as missing only two days later, on Dec. 28.

Globo showed images of the charred white car in the Nova Iguaçu neighbourhood where the Ambassador went missing and reported that the licence plates on the car matched those of Amiridis’s rental vehicle.

An official at the Greek embassy in Brasília would not confirm the Ambassador was missing, saying only that he was on vacation in Rio and expected to return to the capital on Jan. 9.

Rio police inspector Evaristo Pontes had earlier told the Folha de São Paulo newspaper that he did not believe the Ambassador was kidnapped. “We’re following some leads, but not that one,” he said. “If it had been (a kidnapping,), those who took him would have made contact by now.”

Amiridis was experienced in Brazil, having served as Consul General in Rio from 2001-04. He was Ambassador to Libya from 2012 until getting the top job in Brazil at the beginning of 2016.

Neither Brazil’s Foreign Ministry nor Greece’s would comment on the case.