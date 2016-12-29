Greek Coin Found in Jerusalem Wall Tied to Hanukkah, King Epiphanes

A Greek coin uncovered in the dig of an ancient wall goes back to when a Greek, Antiochus Epiphanes, ruled Jerusalem and is connected to the story of Hannukah.

That marks the victory of the Jewish priestly line known as the Hasmoneans or Maccabees over the Greek King who was trying to Hellenize the News and made it unlawful for them to possess a bible.

A report in CBN News revealed the discovery of the 2,000-year -old coin – worth about the equivalent of 25 cents then but some $25,000 now – and its religious and historic significance.

The coin was found in a damaged wall at the Tower of David Museum in the ancient land and its Director, Eliat Lieber, told the news site that was from that period linked to Hannukah.

“On one side of the coin you can see the face of King Antiochus with a crown and on the other side of the coin you can see a Greek god with the name Demeter. She was the god of agriculture. And the Greek letters here said the name Antiochus,” Lieber explained.

“Now try to imagine the people of Jerusalem, the Jewish people of Jerusalem are holding these coins, are walking every day to the market holding a Greek god in their pocket,” she said.

“It was against Jewish culture; as you know, the Jewish people are not allowed to show or to draw figures,” she added. That comes from the 10 commandments, one of which says there should be no “graven images” or “likenesses.”

“So this coin is a symbol of the power of the Greeks,” said Lieber. After the Maccabees overthrew the Greek empire their new coins bore the image of the menorah – the candelabra prescribed in the Bible and found in the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.

“More than 2,000 years after, it’s so exciting to see that the ancient clues are here still waiting for us to find them,” Lieber said.