Greek-American wins one million dollars in scratch ticket

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. – Lake Grove Pizza Shop Owner hits $1,000,000 Jackpot on Ticket Purchased on his 73rd Birthday

Seventy-three-year old Dimitrios Hatzisotiriou will never forget this year’s birthday. The pizza shop owner bought himself a Lottery scratch-off ticket on his birthday and won the $1,000,000 top prize. Ironically, Hatzisotiriou was on his way to the bank to pay some bills when his good fortune hit.

“I was on my way to the bank to pay some bills, but it was closed,” explained Hatzisotiriou. “I went to my friend’s liquor store a few storefronts down and played some tickets while I waited for the bank to open.”

Hatzisotiriou explained that it was the final ticket purchased that earned him his $1,000,000 pay day. “I lost $25 and then won $50,” he said. “I didn’t want to spend the whole $50 so I bought one $10 ticket.”

The $10 ticket he purchased was the holiday themed Holiday Millionaire scratch-off. “I scratched off the numbers and saw the matching 36s and just started jumping up and down around the store. What a feeling!”

The $1,000,000 top prize on the Holiday Millionaire ticket is paid out as a one-time lump sum payment. Hatzisotiriou will receive a lump sum check totaling $661,800 after required withholdings.

Hatzisotiriou said he bought a new car with a $56,000 Take 5 prize he won a few years ago. This time around the plans are more personal. “I want to go home to Greece and see my mother and sister.”