Merger Talks Undone, Marinopoulos Can’t Pay Workers

ATHENS – Workers at the bankrupt supermarket chain Marinopoulos aren’t being paid because a merger with the Sklaventis chain isn’t finished.

Some 10,000 employees won’t be paid for December while the merger plan is still awaiting court action, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Intermediary funding of 80 million euros ($83.62 million) has been spent but there’s not enough for the salaries of 8-10 million euros ($8.36-$10.45 million) to be paid.

Workers are set to meet next week to decide whether to strike until the merger is completed or not. They did receive a Christmas bonus as Greek law requires.

The only revenues the chain has are from the 70 stores it operates, which are stocked with products by Sklavenitis.

State Minister Alekos Flambouraris downplayed worker fears and told them not to worry about a “delay in the transcript of the court ruling,” although he’s being paid in the meantime.

Legal experts told Kathimerini that there is no court decision yet to be transcribed and had no idea what Flambouraris meant.