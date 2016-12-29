Greek Doctor Numbers Decline, Aegean Islands Hit Hard

ATHENS – Underpaid and facing chronic equipment shortages, Greek doctors are either fleeing the country or retiring faster from their practice.

The number of doctors on Greece’s official registers is slowly but steadily declining, recent data published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has shown, putting further strain on the already stretched public healthcare system, Kathimerini said.

ELSTAT’s figures for 2015 show 68,410 registered doctors, down 397 from 2014, with the biggest drop on the islands of the northern Aegean (down 6.4 percent to 735) and the biggest rise in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (3,007 from 2,913).

In 2015, there were 3.5 general practitioners, 3.2 pediatricians and 11.4 surgeons for every 10,000 residents. Pathology was the most common area of expertise, followed by pediatrics and cardiology.

A near seven-year-long economic crisis has seen doctors go unpaid for months at a time and hospitals facing acute supply shortages in many cases. Many have gone to other countries, particularly Germany and the United Kingdom.