Athens Cultural Chief Quits Over Unsafe Syntagma Ferris Wheel

ATHENS – Greece’s capital city cultural head was forced to quit after it was found a Ferris Wheel he allowed installed in Syntagma Square wasn’t safe.

Christos Tentomas resigned after city officials demanded the ride, installed by a private company, be dismantled and removed from the busy public square in front of Parliament over safety fears.

The official, who heads the city’s Organization for Culture, Sports and Youth, had touted the Ferris Wheel on his personal social media sites as being the highlight of holiday festivities organized in the Greek capital, for which he was responsible, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

The Ferris wheel was installed Dec. 21 but never operated after a safety inspection by regional authorities found that it fell below basic standards and posed a hazard, it was reported.

The city then turned down a request by the private company that owns the ride for an extension to get the Ferris Wheel operating safety.