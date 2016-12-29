Mitsotakis Says SYRIZA’s Guarantee Letter to Creditors “Contemptible”

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that a letter the government sent creditors promising to clear fiscal decisions was “contemptible.”

He was referring to the letter Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos gave the Eurozone indicating that a holiday bonus given pensioners without approval wouldn’t happen again, nor would a tax break like that given to Aegean islands hosting refugees.

The lenders demanded the letter before agreeing to talk about unfreezing a debt relief plan that was suspended after Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, trying to halt a poll slide after reneging on anti-austerity promises, handed out 617 million euros ($645.12 million) to pensioners whose benefits he has cut far more than that.

Mitsotakis said the guarantee letter, which the government said was meant to heal the schism showed SYRIZA was “condemning the country to prolonged austerity” as it also said there would be more pension cuts if fiscal targets weren’t met.

Mitsotakis made his comments in an interview with Alpha radio but also on his personal Twitter account, accuding the administration of “putting on a show of force domestically and then apologizing abroad.”

“It’s a performance that just won’t wash,” Mitsotakis said.

Tsakalotos also reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to all of its bailout pledges.

“I hope that these clarifications reassure the Eurogroup on our full commitment to remain compliant with our obligations under the MoU, both as regards the substance as well as the process of cooperation with our partners,” he said