Printezis out against Fenerbahce

Olympiacos was hoping that Giorgos Printezis would be good to go for tomorrow’s (29/12) EuroLeague game against Fenerbahce but his return to courts will not take place this week.

Printezis suffered an injury on his knee in his team’s road victory vs Zalgiris Kaunas two weeks ago. It was estimated that he will have to stay sidelined for up to 15 days and it seems that he will exhaust this number.

The Greek forward tried to hasten his return in order to be ready for Fenerbahce but the medical staff of Olympiacos feared for a relapse, thus ruling him out.

Apart from Printezis, Dimitris Agravanis is highly doubtful for the match.

Source: Eurohoops