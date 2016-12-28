Chef Maria Petridis Wins on “Chopped”

NEW YORK – Maria Petridis, the chef and owner of Maria’s Mediterranean Seafood and Grill located at 38-11 Bell Boulevard in Bayside, moved to the United States from Skoutari, Serres, Greece 28 years ago and has lived in Bayside for 18 years. She and husband Gary (Kyriakos) Petridis opened the restaurant seven years ago. Now, she is taking home the $10,000 prize as the winner on the Food Network’s “Chopped.”

She said her experience as a contestant on the cooking show was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It was very exciting, very stressful, but at the same time, it was an experience that changes you. Makes you see into your soul and understand who you truly are,” said Petridis.

She noted that the experience began with a phone call. Petridis said, as reported on QNS.com, “[The Food Network] just called me. I don’t know how they found out about me, but they asked me if I want to compete. And of course I said yes — why not.”

About the competition, Petridis said, “You’ve got to think very fast. You have to be very, very creative, think out of the box and just go for it. There’s no second guesses and there’s no second chances.”

She continued, “The judges are great. They’re very fair. They’re very polite, and they have a lot of courage trying all that food. Their comments were to the point.”

Petridis noted how she got into the restaurant business, as reported on QNS.com, “My husband one day decided to open the restaurant,” she said. “And he had the idea to put my name on the awning.”

Petridis’ Greek upbringing had a major impact on her cooking, she said, noting that “It’s familiar food. You feel comfortable cooking it because you know it; you grew up with it.”

She told the National Herald that she also wanted to participate in the show in order to inspire the younger generation of Greek-Americans to explore Greek cuisine.

Her husband, born in Monokklisia, Serres- best known for the custom of Gynaikokratia, is the brother of Dimitrios Petridis who along with his son Thanasi own Gyro World at 194-21 Northern Boulevard in Flushing and a second location at 66-57 Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood, Queens.

Maria’s Mediterranean Seafood & Grill in Bayside is open Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 11 PM and on Sunday from 11:30 AM to 10 PM. More information is available online www.mariasonbell.com and by phone at 718-279-1606.

Chopped, the reality-based cooking game show series was created by Executive Producer Linda Lea, along with Dave Noll and Michael Krupat. It is hosted by chef Ted Allen. In the series four chefs compete against each other for a chance to win $10,000. In each episode, four chefs compete in a three-round contest, attempting to utilize unusual combinations of ingredients into dishes that are then evaluated by a panel of three judges.

The chefs are each given a basket containing three to five mystery ingredients at the start of each round, Appetizer, Entrée, and Dessert, and then are expected to use all of them in some way. Although leaving one of the ingredients out does not result in an automatic disqualification, the judges do take such omissions into account when making their decisions. The ingredients are often not commonly prepared together. The competitors also have access to a pantry and refrigerator stocked with various other ingredients.

Each round has a time limit, usually 20 minutes for Appetizer, and 30 minutes each for Entrée and Dessert. These limits have been extended on occasion for special-format episodes and for rounds in which one or more mystery ingredients require additional preparation or cooking time. The chefs must cook their dishes and complete four platings- three for the judges and one “beauty plate”- before the time runs out. The judges then critique the dishes based on presentation, taste, and creativity and select one chef to be “chopped” – eliminated from the competition with no winnings. The host reveals the judges’ decision and one of the judges explains the reason for eliminating the chef. In the Dessert round, the judges consider not only on the dishes created by the two chefs during that round, but also their overall performance throughout the competition. The winner receives $10,000.