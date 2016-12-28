Athens: One City, Never Ending Stories

The City of Athens, AEGEAN, and the Athens International Airport (AIA) unite for the first time to promote Athens as a modern cultural center and attractive tourist destination throughout the year.



The first result of this collaboration is a new, vibrant, and dynamic campaign entitled “One City. Never Ending Stories” aiming at showcasing the Athenian experience. The campaign focuses on promoting Athens as a city that offers countless options. A city full of stories, pictures and experiences that are presented in a modern, lively and dynamic way. The main video campaign captures perfectly the many, known and unknown, different aspects of Athens: in just one minute, 51 images of the city unfold before us. 51 experiential moments of a city that has something unique to offer all year round, as ANA-MPA reported.

As the promotional video shows, Athens is one of the world’s oldest cities with so many places to visit, things to experience, stories to be told. And if you had only 60 secs to describe it, this is how Athens would look and sound.

Tell us about your favorite things to do and see in Athens via email at english.edition@ekirikas.com