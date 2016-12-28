SYRIZA Will Hire Tens of Thousands of Temporary Workers Permanently

ATHENS – With the country almost broke, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition now wants to hire tens of thousands of temporary workers on a permanent basis.

It wasn’t reported whether the country’s creditors, already upset the government handed out holiday pension bonuses and rolled back Aegean island tax cuts, were consulted about the plan, reported by Kathimerini.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who has reneged on most of his anti-austerity promises, said he wanted to rehire all workers fired by previous administrations even though there isn’t enough money to do so.

The plan to hire the contract workers was tucked in a zoning bill that was passed in Parliament before the Christmas recess when people weren’t noticing, the newspaper said.

The measure came as thousands of people were on the brink of losing their jobs after their contracts with local authorities expired.

There is worry in the Finance Ministry that cuts and more austerity will have to be imposed in other areas to find the funds to hire the workers, a traditional move in Greece by political parties courting votes, especially as SYRIZA has plunged in polls.

The amendment states cities and towns won’t have to seek a higher court’s approval to rehire people after their contract ends – as was the case up until now – if those workers had filed a lawsuit in court to renew their contract indefinitely and won.

It also clears the ground for wage hikes by simplifying the necessary legal procedures while other permanent workers have taken big pay cuts.