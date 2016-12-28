Mitsotakis Says SYRIZA Squandering Funds for Refugees

ATHENS – Major opposition New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led government isn’t making use of European Union funds to help refugees and migrants.

There are some 64,000 of them stuck in Greece with the suspension of a European Union swap deal with Turkey because of an overwhelming number of asylum applications, including about 13,000 on Aegean islands, stuffed in camps and detention centers.

Mitsotakis spoke while on a visit to the Elaia hostel for unaccompanied minors in Peania, northeast of the Greek capital, where he praised the high quality of the services provided, saying that it should serve as a model for similar facilities across the country, according to Kathimerini.

“It is instrumental that not a single euro from European funds should be lost for the creation of reception and support facilities like the one I have the pleasure of visiting today,” Mitsotakis said.

There are no excuses, he added, “why these funds cannot be absorbed because of bureaucratic obstacles that point to the inadequacy of the Greek government.”

Greece is currently hosting over 3,000 migrant and refugee children and teenagers who made the treacherous crossing into the country without a parent or guardian. The Elaia hostel is home to around 70.

“For every child in this facility there are other children in other facilities that do not enjoy such a high standard of services, just as there are many unaccompanied minors whose fates are unknown,” Mitsotakis said.

“This is one of the biggest tragedies of the refugee and migrant crisis,” he said, according to the newspaper.