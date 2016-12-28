SYRIZA Will Cut Basic Pensions to 269 Euros, New 30% Slash

ATHENS – Reneging again on promises to help the elderly, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition plans to cut new pensions 30 percent or more and have a basic state benefit of only 269 euros ($279) a month.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has insisted he’s not cutting pensions even as he is and that he’s standing up to creditors to whom he has surrendered in agreeing to the slashes.

A circular issued the Labor and Social Security Ministry has upset many current pensioners and people approaching retirement with the news those who retired after May 13, 2016 are set to receive drastically reduced benefits, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

This follows an order by former minister Giorgos Katrougalos affecting self-employed professionals who in previous years paid very low social security contributions, and salary workers with high incomes and many years of contribution payments.

Up to September 2017 the state will also have to recalculate the pensions currently paid out, which is certain to lead to fresh cuts for those who have recently retired, the paper said.