Greece Wants Statute of Limitations Lifted On Foreign Accounts

ATHENS – Greece’s General Secretariat of Public Revenues wants the country’s highest court to clarify a ruling that the Statute of Limitations to collect fines from secret foreign accounts has expired.

With Greece looking for every cent during an ongoing economic crisis, the ministry has been probing abroad for accounts in a hunt for tax cheats.

The Council of State will be asked to look at a ruling by the Administrative Appeals Court in favor of a plaintiff appealing thousands of euros in fines.

The government is anxious it could set a precedent preventing the collection of as much as a billion euros owed by wealthy Greeks who routinely hide their cash and assets while leaving it to workers, pensioners and the poor pay for the crisis.

According to the ruling, the statute of limitations has expired on all cases relating to depositors with suspect banking activity prior and up to 2006 who feature on lists sent to the Greek Finance Ministry by foreign authorities.