Leaked Tsakalotos Letter Shows Greece Promised More Pension Cuts

ATHENS – In a guarantee letter demanded by the Eurozone, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said there would be no further pension bonuses and that the coalition government would continue to impose benefit cuts as needed.

The creditors insisted on being told in writing that Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras would not again hand out money to pensioners and clear financial decisions with them.

Shortly after getting a debt relief pledge from countries using the euro and the European Union, Tsipras – trying to halt a precipitous slide in polls after reneging on anti-austerity vows, gave lower-income pensioners that amounted to 617 million euros ($642.76 million) leading to the debt cut hopes being frozen.

The creditors said they would resume discussions on lifting the ban if they got the letter, which rival parties first demanded to see before it was leaked to the press. The document undercut Tsipras’ boasting that he was standing up to the European Union, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism, as well as the International Monetary Fund, as Tsakalotos wrote that if fiscal targets aren’t met that an automatic spending cutter they wanted would kick in, targeting pensions again. That came as the government was already planning to cut the basic pension some 30 percent after coming to power on the back of promises to protect the elderly, workers, and the poor before surrendering to the lenders, who are putting up a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($89.59 billion) on top of two earlier rescue packages totaling 240 billion euros ($250.02 billion).

The letter reaffirmed the commitments made by SYRIZA and its partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks to adhere to harsh terms of the third bailout although talks have dragged on for 17 months.

“As regards the pension measure, please note that both the Prime Minister … and myself have made it publicly clear, and will continue to do so, that this is a one-off payment that is not intended to become a permanent feature of the recently enacted pension reform,” Tsakalotos said of the holiday bonus and rollback in Value Added Tax (VAT) for Aegean islands dealing with refugees let loose by Turkey.

He said the the temporary suspension of a VAT hike for Aegean islands hit by the migration crisis was limited to 2017 and was fully funded in the 2017 budget.

“The Greek authorities remain fully committed to pursue the agreed fiscal path that is based on primary surplus targets of 0.5, 1.75 and 3.5 percent of GDP in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively, Tsakalotos said.

Then he noted that the government would not shy away from more cuts even as Tsipras said he would, and that an automatic cutter would be implemented if fiscal targets aren’t met.

“I recognize that measures with fiscal implications need to be discussed and agreed with the institutions in line with our MoU commitments,” Tsakalotos said, referring to the memorandum signed with the creditors.

“I hope that these clarifications reassure the Eurogroup on our full commitment to remain compliant with our obligations under the MoU, both as regards the substance as well as the process of cooperation with our partners,” Tsakalotos said.

In what critics said was an attempt to have it both says, he added that if the fiscal targets are surpassed that the government could have the right to help the most vulnerable in society.

State Minister Alekos said that meant the government will try again next year to grant a Christmas bonus to low-income earners if there is a surplus, an act that would have to be cleared with the creditors under the letter, but which appeared also to be an attempt to do an end-around them.

“We will try again next year to give to the weaker if there is a surplus,” he told Antenna TV.

TSAKALOTOS’ LETTER, FULL TEXT

Dear Mr. President,

Dear Managing Director,

In response to the institutions’ preliminary assessment of the measures on pensions and VAT which were recently legislated and implemented by the Greek authorities and the views expressed at the extraordinary EWG teleconference on 20 December, I would like to clarify the following.

As regards the pension measure, please note that both the Prime Minister and myself have made it publicly clear, and will continue to do so, that this is a one-off payment that is not intended to become a permanent feature of the recently enacted pension reform.

As regards the temporary suspension of the VAT for selected Aegean islands, the measure is limited to 2017 only and is fully funded in the 2017 budget.

The Greek authorities remain fully committed to pursue the agreed fiscal path that is based on primary surplus targets of 0.5, 1.75 and 3.5 percent of GDP in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The Greek authorities will activate the contingency fiscal mechanism, put in place in the context of the first review, as foreseen in Law 4389/16, in case outturn data validated by Eurostat shows that those agreed targets were not met.

In particular, in the event that the budgetary outturn for 2016 does not meet the agreed target, which we consider extremely unlikely, the Greek authorities commit to undertake compensatory measures in the area of pension expenditures, to make up the difference between the outcome and the fiscal target for 2016.

On process, I recognize that measures with fiscal implications need to be discussed and agreed with the institutions in line with our MoU commitments.

In particular, in case of permanent fiscal over-performance vis-à-vis the programme targets as confirmed by the annual budgetary outturns validated by Eurostat, the Greek authorities will agree with the institutions, in the context of the reviews, on the use of the available fiscal space.

We recognize that the available fiscal space may be used on targeted measures to strengthen social protection (especially the Social Solidarity Income Programme) and/or to reduce tax burdens subject to MoU commitments. Otherwise, we will use the over-performance to build cash buffers and/or clear arrears.

The Greek authorities fully recognize that the Eurogroup statements of 25 May and 5 December are premised on continuous adherence to the MoU commitments.

I hope that these clarifications reassure the Eurogroup on our full commitment to remain compliant with our obligations under the MoU, both as regards the substance as well as the process of cooperation with our partners.

Yours faithfully

Euclid Tsakalotos

Minister of Finance