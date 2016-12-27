December 26: On this day in 1918, Greek politician and Prime Minister of Greece, Georgios Rallis was born in Athens, Greece. Rallis descended from a long line of blue blood difference makers in Greece extending to before Greece’s Independence when the Rallis family was a prominent Phanariote family in Constantinople. Georgios Rallis continued with his family’s tradition of public service and served as Greece’s Prime Minister from 1980-1981 and as the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1978-1980 under Prime Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis becoming the first Greek Foreign Minister to visit the Soviet Union. Additionally, when held the Minister’s title for National Education and Religious Affairs Rallis oversaw the replacement of Katharevousa by Demotic Greek in Greece’s schools. Despite his affluent upbringing Rallis was well-liked and modest, walking to work daily even as Prime Minister from his home in Kolonaki. Rallis was a polyglot who spoke English, French and German. Georgios Rallis died of heart failure on March 15, 2006.

December 27: On this day in 537, arguably the greatest church ever constructed, Hagia Sophia, opened its doors in Constantinople. The cathedral was the crown jewel of the Byzantine Empire’s capital city from 537 until 1453 when Constantinople was conquered by the Ottoman Empire led by Mehmed the Conqueror. The designers of Hagia Sophia were physicist Isidore of Miletus and mathematician Anthemius of Tralles. Construction of the cathedral took five years to complete and was made possible by the extensive cultural building program initiated by Emperor Justinian I. Throughtout the course of history Hagia Sophia served as a Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic and Muslim worshipping site and is currently a museum since 1935. Common Hellenic folklore states that when Constantinople once again Christian, Constantine Palaiologos, the last emperor of Byzantium will emerge from the marble and rule his empire once again.

December 31: On this day in 1790. The oldest Greek language newspaper with surviving documentation, Efimiris is published for the fist time in Vienna, Austria. The newspaper was owned and published by brothers Poulios Markidis-Pouliou and Georgios Markidis-Poulio who originally hailed from Siatista in West Macedonia. The newspaper wasn’t solely in Greek as it was published in Serbian and in German following negotiations for licensing from Austrian government officials. The Pouliou brothers maintained a close professional and personal relationship with Greek enlightenment writer Rigas Feraios. The brothers’ association with Feraios and his revolutionary writings led to the newspaper being shut down by Austrian authorities in 1797. Feraios would be executed the following year en route to Constantinople as a prisoner after having been betrayed by Greek businessman Demetrios Okonomis Kozanites who handed him over to Austrian authorities. Feraios would become a martyr and the Greek Independence movement was well under way because of Feraios and his accomplices.

January 1: On this day in 1959, former Greek basketball player and current basetball coach, Panagiotis Giannakis was born in Nikaia, Athens, Greece. Giannakis had the nickname “The Dragon” due to his relentless ferocity on the basketball court. Panagiotis Giannakis served as half of the most vaunted backcourt in Greek basketball history alongside Nikos Galis on Aris and the Greek National Basketball Team. As a player, Giannakis won gold at the 1979 Mediterranean games and at the 1987 EuroBasket Championship along with 7 Greek league and Greek cup winners medals. As a coach he won the Greek Cup once and was twice awarded Greek League Coach of the Year honors along with his two gold medals with the Greek national team at EuroBasket and the Stanković Cup respectfully.