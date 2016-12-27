Dominic Waters joins Olympiacos

Olympiacos Piraeus has inked guard Dominic Waters as per the official announcement. The 30 years old player arrives to the Red and Whites as a the replacement of injured Daniel Hackett.

Waters has been averaging 14.6 points and 7.6 assists in Legabasket with Cantu this season, while he is no stranger to the Greek league as he has played in teams like Aris Thessaloniki and Kolossos in previous seasons.

The experienced guard has also played in Portland Showtime, VOO Verviers-Pepinster, Liege Basket, Union Olympija, Hapoel Holon, Manresa, Oliver Baskets and Grand Rapids Drive.

Source: eurohoops