Anastasiades Will Meet Tsipras in Athens, Discuss Cyprus Unity

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will visit Athens Dec. 30 to meet brief Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras about the unity talks due to resume in Switzerland in January.

Greece, along with the United Kingdom and Turkey, is a guarantor of security on the island divided since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion.

The three powers are due to meet in Geneva on Jan. 12 to talk about Turkey’s demands to keep a 35,000-strong army on the island as part of any deal.

Those talks will come after three days of negotiations between Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci after an earlier round at a Swiss resort collapsed over the question of how much property stolen by Turks should be returned to Cypriots.

Talks between Anastasiades and Tsipras will be attended by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides, reports said.

Officials from the Greek and Turkish foreign ministries are expected to meet this week to discuss the details of a possible meeting between Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won’t recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes while Turkey hopes to join the European Union, of which Cyprus is a member already.