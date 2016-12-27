Varoufakis Says Everyone in Greece Lying About the Crisis

Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said Greece’s economic crisis is being worsened by everyone involved lying about it.

In a commentary for Project Syndicate, Varoufakis – who was forced out by Premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras for not being able to get along with the country’s creditors who demanded, and got, more austerity measures, described the negotiations between the two sides as an illusion of deceit.

“The problem with Greece is that everyone is lying,” he wrote.

“The European Commission and the European Central Bank are lying when they claim that the Greek ‘program’ can work as long as Greece’s government does as it is told.

“Germany is lying when it insists that Greece can recover without substantial debt relief through more austerity and structural reforms.

“The current SYRIZA government is lying when it insists that it has never consented to impossible fiscal targets.

“And, last but not least, the IMF is lying when its functionaries pretend that they are not responsible for imposing those targets on Greece,” he said.

Greece has been surviving since 2010 on three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($340.59 billion), including a third for 86 billion euros ($89.87 billion) that Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept but did both, along with imposing more austerity he vowed to reject while insisting he hasn’t.