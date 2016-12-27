Rival Parties Demand Tsakalotos Reveal Guarantee Letter to Lenders

ATHENS – Greece’s opposition parties want Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos to disclose promises he made to the country’s creditors in a letter.

The Eurozone, part of an international consortium putting up 326 billion euros ($340.72 billion) in three bailouts – including a third, staggered-payout rescue package of 86 billion euros ($89.88 billion) – was upset that Prime Minister Alexis Tspras handed out 617 million euros ($644.86 million) in holiday bonuses to pensioners immediately after getting a debt relief plan.

The European Union wanted him to guarantee he wouldn’t act unilaterally again without clearing financial moves with them and he agreed after saying he wouldn’t, but had Tsakalotos write the letter, whose contents have been kept secret.

The letter – which the Finance Ministry said reserves the right for Greece to do what it wants while telling the creditors it won’t – led to the Eurozone agreeing to discuss in January whether to reinstate the debt relief plan even though critics said it will just lead the government to start spending wildly again.

New Democracy said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition was playing both sides against the middle, telling Greeks it will provide them relief while telling the lenders it won’t.

“People know the truth. Tsipras will do anything to stay in power. He will not hesitate to put his signature on anything that is asked of him in order to put off the test of popular vote,” a statement from the conservative party said.

“(Tsipras) has become the best ally of those hardliners in Europe who want Greece to remain trapped in a perpetual state of austerity,” it said, according to Kathimerini.

Two deputies from the Democratic Alignment (PASOK) party tabled a question in Parliament for Tsakalotos, asking him to make the content of the letter public as it deals with the public’s money.

MPs Yiannis Koutsoukos and Vassilis Kegeroglou said that the government’s refusal to release the document, while insisting that no extra commitment was undertaken, “had raised many questions.”