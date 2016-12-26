Comfortable evening for Olympiacos and Panathinaikos

After a disappointing performance against Brose Bamberg in the 14th EuroLeague round, Olympiacos made a show of strength against Rethymno at home to remain the only undefeated team in the Greek Basket League.

The defending champs won 90 – 63 behind 13 points and 4 assists by Matt Lojeski, 11 by Dimitris Agravanis and 10 by Erick Green while all twelve players used by Giannis Sfairopoulos contributed in scoring.

In Alessandro Gentile’s debut with the Green jersey, Panathinaikos (11-1) was…. furious vs Rethymno (6-6) in OAKA taking a 116 – 83 victory thanks to Giannis Bourousis (23 points, 5 rebounds), James Feldeine (18 points) and Nick Calathes (15 points, 7 assists).

As for the Italian swingman, he scored 2 points and dished 5 assists in the 18 minutes he stayed on court. His first bucket with his new team arrived with one of his trademark jumpers.

Earlier, AEK (9-3) suffered its third defeat of the season in the hands of a fantastic Kolossos (7-5) on the road. A result that increased its distance from second Panathinaikos but also gave an opportunity to Aris Thessaloniki (8-4) to climb closer to the third spot in the standings after taking care of business against Lavrio (3-9) at home.

Greek Basket League 2016/2017 – Day 12

Kolossos Rhodes – AEK 86 – 73 (Trevor Releford 19 p. 6 r.)

Koroivos Amaliada – PAOK 80 – 82 (Janis Peiners 14 p.)

Apollon Patras – Kymi 75 – 60 (Tyler Kalinoski 19 p. 8 r.)

Doxa Lefkada – Trikala 72 – 80 (Oleksandr Lypovyy 25 p.)

Aris – Lavrio 98 – 77 (Vassilis Kavvadas 20 p.)

Olympiacos – Promitheas Patras (Matt Lojeski 13 p. 4 a.)

Panathinaikos – Rethymno 116 – 83 (Giannis Bourousis 23 p. 5 r.)