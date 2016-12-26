Greek owned Dennis Basso Store Robbed of Furs Worth Millions

NEW YORK – Expensive furs worth millions of dollars were stolen from designer Dennis Basso’s New York City store located at 825 Madison Avenue. According to the police report, on Saturday December 24 at approximately 5 AM, the store was burglarized. The report continued, “Unknown suspects used a cobblestone to break the front glass door to gain entry and removed an undetermined amount of merchandise from the location. The investigation is ongoing.”

Basso told the New York Post about the robbery, noting that the thieves “knew what they were looking for.”

“They broke down the door to my Madison Avenue store at 5am on Christmas Eve and took only the most expensive sable coats,” he said.

The 62-year-old observed, “It could be the largest fur heist in the city of New York.”

There are no reports of suspects at this time or if surveillance camera footage from the store has revealed any information about the robbery. No arrests have yet been made at press time.

The exact number of stolen furs has not yet been revealed by the famous designer. Basso’s website notes the fact that the fur coats and clothing for sale are handmade in New York. The designer’s other stores are located in Aspen, CO and London.

Among the many celebrities who have worn Dennis Basso-designed evening gowns are actresses Catherine Zeta-Jones and Brooke Shields, supermodel Naomi Campbell, TV journalist Katie Couric, and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The National Herald photojournalist Costas Bej visited the scene, but the store owners were not present. The employees were friendly and thanked him for his interest. The shop belongs to the Georgiadis brothers who originate from Cyprus. TNH contacted the company and one of the associates noted that “because of the ongoing investigation by the authorities to identify the perpetrators they did not intend to make statements.” At the same time, he expressed gratitude for the interest. Asked about the quantities and value of the stolen goods, he said that “it was of great value, because all the furs were handmade and the thieves mainly chose the luxury items.”

The expatriate owners of the Dennis Basso store reopened in record time, having the damage caused by the perpetrators fixed and the store open as it normally would be on a Monday. The only reminder that the robbery occurred was the presence of the television crew from New York’s Channel 7 Eyewitness News.