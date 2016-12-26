Kourambiedes are a traditional favorite this time of year. From Thanksgiving through Christmas, New Year’s and Epiphany, there are plenty of holidays to bake up some special treats for your loved ones. Here is a classic recipe to try. Be warned, the confectioners’ sugar will get everywhere, but the resulting cookies are worth the effort.

Kourambiedes

2 cups unsalted butter, softened at room temperature

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup blanched almonds, chopped, toasted and set aside to cool

4-5 cups all-purpose flour

Ouzo for sprinkling (optional)

Confectioners’ sugar for coating

Beat the butter with the 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar until fluffy. Add 2 cups of the flour, the vanilla and the almonds and mix together. Add the rest of the flour, or as much as needed for the dough to form and not stick to your fingers, though not more than five cups. Do not overwork the dough or add too much flour, or you’ll end up with tough cookies. Form half-moon shapes and place on cookie sheets. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20-30 minutes until lightly golden.

Meanwhile, sprinkle a large piece of waxed paper with a generous amount of sifted confectioners’ sugar. When the cookies are done, remove them from the cookie sheet and immediately place them on the waxed paper covered with confectioners’ sugar. If using the ouzo, sprinkle the cookies at this point and then sift confectioners’ sugar on top to coat the cookies completely. Once cooled, place the kourambiedes on a platter or store them in an airtight container. Makes about 50-60 kourambiedes.