Tsipras Confident His Critics Will Be Proved Wrong

ATHENS – Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras said evidence disputing Greece’s recovery chances is wrong and that his critics are too.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader said he’s taking Greece out of the dark past and into the light of prosperity although most analysts said it will take decades.

With a review of more austerity terms attached to a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($89.89 billion) stalled for a year-and-a-half, Tsipras keeps insisting it will be wrapped up any day now and “in the best possible way.”

But debt relief promised by the Eurozone has been temporarily frozen because he handed out 617 million euros ($644.92 million) in holiday bonuses to pensioners whose benefits he had cut drastically and didn’t clear the move with lenders.

Tsipras made his comments during a visit to the southern Peloponnese town of Kalamata, saying that he is not afraid to defy lenders to the benefit of “weaker Greeks” and is not prepared to out his signature on “cartes blanches, like previous premiers,” the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

He didn’t mention that he has already reneged on promises to help them and the country’s most vulnerable after surrendering to the creditors he said he defied, giving in to them after saying he would stand up to them.

He added that he was not upset by the reaction of Greece’s lenders, which he said was expected, but by lawmakers who did not back the decision for the bonus.

“They will be proven wrong, also the review, which will close,” Tsipras said.