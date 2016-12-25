Greece Sends Harsh Lenders Scrooge Christmas Card

ATHENS – Greece’s Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition took a shot at international lenders with an electronic Christmas card portraying them as Scrooge.

The Finance Ministry did it via journalists who received the card showing a picture of a frail, stingy Ebenezer Scrooge warming by the fire during a visit of his former business partner Jacob Marley, the ghost of Christmas Past shackled in chains.

“Perhaps all Christmas stories feature a terrifying Ebenezer welcoming the spirits of Christmas in his desolate loneliness, and perhaps our Christmas story is no exception,” the e-card reads, the news agency Reuters reported.

“But dear friends and colleagues, our wishes will prevail over all the Ebenezers of this world. A very happy new year, with health and love focused on those all around us,” it added.

SYRIZA blames the lenders, the European Union, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism and International Monetary Fund, which have put up 326 billion euros ($340.75 billion) in three bailouts since 2010, for forcing the party to renege on anti-austerity promises and whack Greeks with more brutal measures.