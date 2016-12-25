Christmas: God on Earth

Christmas! What does it mean? It means that the One of the Trinity out of exorbitant love, extreme if you wish, remained what He was, God, and became what He wasn’t, human.

Christmas! The incarnate presence of God among us. It is a great and inconceivable mystery. It is difficult our limited mind to go through the vastness of the fact that “the newborn is God.” The approach to this mystery can only be achieved through the power and the dynamics of faith.

Faith not as a theoretical religious ideology, but faith as the establishment of a relationship with God. Faith as the total trust to Him. Beyond that there is nothing else.

We remain ecstatic in front of the magnitude of loving emptiness of God, through which He dared everything. It is a Godly love. A Great love. A salvific love. A crucified love. A perfect love. A total love. A love without terms and without boundaries. An endless love. In this way we understand that “God is life.” We don’t say that God has love, but He himself is love.

The angels cried out “peace on earth” and fill the heavens that mysterious night that God assumed a human body and entered in history dividing it into two, but I am not sure the Earth heard the angel’s voice. Their voice wasn’t strong enough to bring the will of God to us. What a pity!

That is why today we kill each other. After two thousand years, God’s will for “peace on earth” remains an unfulfilled desire. Senseless wars continue on the face of the earth. Blood continues to flow every day. Why do we kill each other?

Our churches have emptied, Christ is gone. Many professionals of His Church of various ranks preach love but they hate each other. Hypocrisy is beyond any measurement.

Our table might be full of food, but our hunger continues. It is a different kind of hungriness and thirsty. It is the endless inclination of the soul that wants to depart from the earthly attachment and to be liberated from any and all necessities.

The heating system is operating to its fullest capacity, but the cold continues to freeze our body, probably because our soul refuses to warm up.

Despite all these obstacles, “today Christ is born, let us clarify Him.” That means God on earth. He persists to assume a body like ours because God continues to love us as we are. That is why we continue to exist.