Mouzalas Says Greece Will Move Refugees to Other EU Countries

The islands’ decongestion and the removal of refugees according to their legal rights will start in April, stated Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas in an interview with the Sunday edition of Avghi newspaper.

He also said that in parallel will start the implementation of the plan that foresees 2,000 to 2,500 relocations to EU countries every month noting that the Greek government is responsible for the integration of 20,000 to 25,000 refugees that will remain in Greece.

Mouzalas expressed his certainty that until January 15 no refugee or migrant will live in tents but in organized centers with heating, medical care and food.

He admitted that the condition on the islands is very difficult and that a quality change in the arrivals has been recorded recently because in their majority refer to economic migrants without prospect for asylum or possibility to continue their trip to Europe.

The condition gets worse because the migrants that arrive in the last days use the asylum trick in order to avoid their readmission to Turkey without wanting to remain in Greece and seek illegal ways to get into other European countries.

These impasses trigger tension and delinquency and create an explosive blend, said Mouzalas.

The Ministry aims to create small detention centers for persons with delinquent behaviour and new premises that will house the asylum services that examine the refugees and migrants’ requests.