AHEPA Honors Local Leader Nikitas Drakotos

RYE, NY – The James Plevritis-Joseph C. Keane New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter No. 405 in its annual Initiation/Luncheon, the chapter’s signature event, honored AHEPA Brother, Nikitas Drakotos for his outstanding contribution to Hellenism, at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, NY on Saturday December 3. AHEPA Supreme President Andrew Zachariades assisted by numerous members of the Supreme and District Lodges, participated in the honors and tribute.

Keynote speaker, Supreme President Zachariades gave an inspiring address on his recent journey to Greece with President Obama and his visit with senior leaders of the European Union to the more than 200 guests attending the luncheon. “It’s interesting to note,” Zachariades stated, “AHEPA was the only Hellenic organization invited to attend these festivities in Greece.”

Luncheon event Chairman James Zafiros in his introduction of Brother Nikitas Drakotos said, “Brother Drakotos’ Hellenistic journey is beyond impressive. Certainly, he has a very inspiring resume, but the man behind it, is what this tribute is all about. Perhaps no other Hellene of recent memory has lifted Hellenism to a higher level in so many organizations.

Drakotos’ inspiring approach to Hellenism includes the Presidency of Hanac and St. Michaels, membership in the Archon National Council and the Leadership 100, and he is a recipient of the highly coveted Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Archangel Michael and St. Spyridon Awards.”

“No stage is big enough for you, Brother Nikitas, and New York is the Nation’s biggest stage. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere,” Zafiros concluded.

Drakotos received a five-minute standing ovation from the guests and Ahepans who attended. The word “Axios” was repeated by everyone.

Drakotos’ response was humble gratitude to the large number of Ahepans and guests, many who came from distances outside the Metropolitan area, from Albany, New Jersey, and Connecticut to honor him. He attributed his success in America to his early years in Greece which gave him the courage and determination to come to America and build a successful journey.