Greek PM and Turkish president may meet in January, Cyprus spox says

NICOSIA (ANA/ A. Viketos) Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras may have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the first week of January, before the international meeting in Geneva on January 9-12, Cyprus government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

The Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades had earlier spoken on the telephone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the Geneva talks, Christodoulides posted in his Twitter account.

He also made it clear that no agreement can be reached in Geneva without the Cyprus Republic represented and said that the meeting will be multilateral, involving more than five sides. Representatives of the permanent members of the UN Security Council and the European Union will take part and “have a role and say,” Christodoulides said.