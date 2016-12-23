National Council on Foreign Policy meeting on Cyprus issue

The Cyprus issue dominated a meeting of the National Council on Foreign Policy held on Friday afternoon. During the meeting, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias gave representatives of the political parties a detailed, in-depth briefing on the latest developments ahead of the January 12 meeting on Cyprus in Geneva.

Apart from Kotzias in the chair, the meeting was also attended by the entire political leadership of the ministry and there followed an exchange of views about various aspects of solving the Cyprus issue.

The foreign minister and party representatives were making statements to the press as they emerged from the meeting. Representatives of all the political parties in Parliament took part in the meeting, with the exception of extreme-right Golden Dawn (which was not invited) and the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), which declined citing reasons of principle.

