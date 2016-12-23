Singleton, Calathes lead Panathinaikos over Baskonia for fourth straight win

In a thriller that went down to the final second, Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens defeated Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz 69-68 in the Greek capital on Friday. Panathinaikos and Baskonia now have 9-5 records in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague Regular Season, just like Real Madrid, Olympiacos Piraeus and Fenerbahce Istanbul. Chris Singleton led the winners with 23 points – 19 of them in the first quarter. Mike James added 16 and Nick Calathes amassed 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals for the Greens. Toko Shengelia led Baskonia with 17 points, Adam Hanga added 12, Rodrigue Beaubois had 11 andIlimane Diop 10 for the visitors. Baskonia outrebounded Panathinaikos by 9-23 before halftime, getting 19 defensive boards to Panathinaikos’s 4. Baskonia limited the hosts to 8-of-20 two-point shooting (40%) and 4-of-15 three-pointers (26.7%) to get a 37-41 margin at the break. Despite being outrebounded 28-44, Panathinaikos handled the ball better, taking 11 steals to just 8 turnovers and forcing Baskonia to finish the game with 19 turnovers.

Hanga sank a floater and had a huge block off the glass in a 0-6 run that Beaubois capped with free throws. Calathes rescued Panathinaikos with consecutive layups and Singleton followed free throws with a triple that gave the hosts their first lead, 9-8. Singleton kept pacing Panathinaikos with 4 free throws, a dunk and a triple for a 20-14 margin. Singleton finished the first quarter with 19 points and his third bomb from downtown made it a double-digit game, 27-16. Shengelia brought Baskonia within 27-18 after 10 minutes. Shengelia stayed on fire early in the second quarter and a layup by Beaubois tied the game at 27-27. Panathinaikos called timeout, but a jumper by Diop soon completed Baskonia’s comeback, 30-31. James tried to change things for Panathinaikos, but a jumper by Kim Tillie, a put-back slam by Diop and a driving layup by Rafa Luz gave Baskonia a 37-41 edge at halftime. Hanga took over with a driving layup and a three-pointer that boosted his team’s lead to 38-47 soon after the break. James Feldeine followed free throws with a huge slam and got help from Demetris Nichols and Calathes to get Panathinaikos within 49-51. Johannes Voigtmann had 4 points in a 0-6 run and Larkin added a driving layup to make it 55-59 after 30 minutes. Three-pointers by K.C. Rivers and James helped Panathinaikos regain the lead at 65-63 midway through the fourth quarter. James followed free throws with a jumper, but Beaubois singlehandedly brought Baskonia within 69-68. The guests got the ball with 15.1 seconds and Beaubois slashed to the basket, but could not get a shot up in time.

Source: Euroleague