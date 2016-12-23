A Vegetarian Variation on Classic Moussaka

Moussaka is a classic traditional Greek recipe, but one that might seem daunting to home cooks. It does take a bit of time and there are several steps to assembling this casserole dish, though the end result is worth the time if done right. The following recipe is a vegetarian variation on the classic Greek recipe.

Vegetarian Moussaka

1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms

2 medium onions

2 cloves garlic

Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 sprigs fresh rosemary and sage, leaves picked (optional)

3-4 teaspoons dried oregano

2 cups red wine

2 cups cooked chickpeas

2 cups cooked lentils

2 fresh bay leaves

1 large can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon cinnamon

4 large firm eggplants

4 medium russet potatoes peeled and cut into 1-inch thick rounds

2½ cups milk

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup all-purpose unbleached flour

1 cup grated Pecorino Romano

2 large egg yolks

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Place the porcini mushrooms in a small bowl, cover with boiling water, and set aside to soak. Heat a large pan over medium high heat. Finely slice the onions and garlic, then add to the pan with 3-4 tablespoons of olive oil, the herbs- if using, and 1 teaspoon of oregano. Remove the rehydrated porcini mushrooms, reserving the water for later, roughly chop, and then add to the pan. Reduce the heat to medium low and cook for about 10 minutes, or until softened.

Return the heat to high, add the wine, and allow to simmer. Stir in the chickpeas, lentils, 2 bay leaves, and the crushed tomatoes. Pour the porcini water through a strainer into the pan. Add the 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until thickened and reduced, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, place the eggplant slices in a large strainer, sprinkle with a good pinch of salt and set aside over a bowl to drain off the excess water. Parboil the potatoes in a pan of boiling salted water for around 5-10 minutes. Drain, then place in a 13 by 9-inch roasting pan. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon dried oregano, or more as preferred, then toss to coat the potatoes and spread out in an even layer in the pan. Bake in the preheated 350 degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until golden and tender.

Rinse the eggplant slices in cold water to remove any extra salt and pat dry with paper towels. Place the eggplant slices in another large roasting pan. Drizzle with olive oil, season with pepper and oregano and bake alongside the potatoes in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until cooked to desired tenderness.

Warm the milk in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat – be careful not to let it boil. Meanwhile in another saucepan, melt the butter, then add the flour, and stir to form a paste also called a roux, and add the heated milk slowly, stirring constantly. Use a whisk to stir, if preferred. Continue stirring as the sauce thickens and bubbles. Stir in the grated cheese and the egg yolks and continue stirring. Set aside the béchamel to cool slightly.

To assemble the vegetable moussaka, spoon half the tomato sauce mixture over the roasted potatoes in the pan and layer half the roasted eggplant on top, then repeat with the remaining tomato sauce and eggplant. Pour the béchamel sauce, on top in an even layer. Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until golden and just browning at the edges. Allow to cool for at least 10-20 minutes before slicing and serving.