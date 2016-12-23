Effete Snobs Think of Donald Trump as Louie De Palma

There are a great deal of voters – the majority, in fact – who are not married to a particular political party. Gone are the days of: “I’m a Republican because my father was a Republican, and his father was a Republican…” etc.

Granted, a large portion of Americans tend to vote consistently along party lines, but that is usually when such lines are not blurred. Donald Trump’s candidacy, however, was so ideologically murky that in many respects he was the Republican whom voters who have long been almost ready to vote Republican but couldn’t quite get there had been waiting for.

More pointedly, many an undecided voter over the years proclaimed: “I’d vote Republican, except I don’t like that they shove the Bible in your face at every turn.” But Trump doesn’t do that. Or, “the Republicans have some good ideas, but they are so intolerant of gay rights.” Not Trump. Then, there’s “I’m all for the Second Amendment, but it bothers me that these Republicans are so much in love with their guns.” Granted, Trump took a strong stance on the right to bear arms, but can you really envision him spending evenings longingly gazing at snapshots of his firearm collection in his scrapbook?

As the Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan put it shortly before the election, “Sane Trump would have won in a landslide.” She may or may not have implied that Trump was going to lose the election, and so the piece may or may not have been Trump’s political epitaph. Alternatively, Noonan simply may have predicted the inevitable: a relatively close election – one in which Trump ultimately prevailed by just 36 electoral votes above the minimum, and Hillary Clinton won just 2 percent more of the popular vote – and made the case that it could have been more one-sided in Trump’s favor had he been “sane.”

Noonan touched upon an important point, but it is not sanity. It is demeanor. A demeanor that partly by his own actions and heavily fortified by the media’s narrative, Donald Trump is seen by the effete snobs of America as Louie De Palma.

For those not familar Louie De Palma, he was a character on the classic TV sitcom Taxi, played brilliantly by Danny DeVito.

Louie was a dispatcher at the fictional Sunshine Cab Company in Queens. On any given day, Louie would call the men in his presence “losers” and slap the women on the behind. Despite standing only 4 feet 10 inches tall, Louie is the center of attention in virtually any room because of his over-the-top personality and boorish behavior, which nonetheless made for great comedy.

On one episode, Sunshine is in financial dire straits, and so Louie and the cabbies have to find other jobs. Louie takes a job on Wall Street as a stockbroker. With no previous experience, Louie outsells all of his fellow stockbrokers, who all “look the part.”

While making cold calls to find prospective investors, telling a little boy on the other end of the phone “do you know where your mommy keeps her checkbook?” the head of the firm interrupts Louie and fires him on the spot.

Louie is stunned by the news and when he counters that he leads the entire firm in sales, the boss replies: “I’m sorry, I made a mistake. You simply don’t fit in to our organization. We realize you’re doing high-volume business, that’s not the problem. It’s your demeanor. Your taste in clothing is loud. Your taste in everything is loud. You’re loud.” He continues by describing the noises Louie makes in the corporate dining room while eating: “yours are not eating noises…yours are not human noises.” The boss summed it up with: “We can’t stand you. Everyone’ s complaining. It’s nothing personal, you’re just…disgusting.”

In his impassioned defense, Louie replies: “What you call disgusting, I call sellin’. I’m better at this business than any of you. I just don’t look the part. I don’t behave like the rest of you. I didn’t go to the right college – or any college. But I’m going to leave here feeling good about myself, because I know that I succeeded. You have to stay here knowing that some guy off the street can outdo you.”

Donald Trump, of course, is not “some guy off the street.” He is an Ivy League-educated billionaire who owns some of the world’s most exquisite real estate. But the false narrative would have the casual observer believing that Trump walks around in wrinkled suits and untucked shirts and wipes his mouth on his sleeve.

That is precisely what Mitt Romney (his mendacious mea culpa notwithstanding), Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, John Kasich, Karl Rove, Bill Kristol, George Will, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and many millions of other Americans cannot stand about him. He doesn’t fit in. He’s not a politician. He didn’t work his way up the ranks by running for Congress. He wasn’t a governor. He didn’t hold a Cabinet position. He didn’t pay his dues.

If only they’d loosen their cumber buns for a moment and express how they really feel – perhaps with some semblance of personality – they might say: “He can’t just do things his way! He can’t simply waltz into the White House and say he’s no longer doing press briefings, and he’s no longer going to accept a daily national security meeting. It’s how we’ve been doing this for- uh- forever, and he simply can’t change that! He can’t lead the world – he doesn’t even know most of the world leaders! In fact, he doesn’t even know where most of the countries are on a map! What’s he going to do? Tweet that Kim Jong-un is a loser and Angela Merkel is a “4”? This man simply cannot be president of the United States!”

Umm, yes, he can, effete snobs. Who died and made you arbiters of decorum? Get over yourselves.

Constantinos E. Scaros, PhD, is the author of Grumpy Old Party, which pertains to the presidential election. It is available on amazon.com and at bookstores nationwide.