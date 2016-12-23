Tsipras Pushes Lenders for Bailout Review Wrap-Up

ATHENS – With debt relief suspended over holiday pension bonuses, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said the country’s creditors should nevertheless keep bailout monies coming.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader didn’t clear the bonuses, or a rollback of Value Added Tax (VAT) hikes for some Aegean islands dealing with refugees, with the Eurozone, which promptly put in limbo a debt break deal he had been seeking all year.

Despite that – and his reluctance to impose more reforms to which he agreed as his popularity plummets for reneging on anti-austerity promises – Tsipras said the lenders should pony up the money and wrap up a review of the undone measures he doesn’t want to do.

Tsipras said further delays – most caused by him – could hinder an economic recovery he said only he could bring as 2017 will mark the seventh year since Greece asked for rescue loans, which turned into three packages of 326 billion euros ($340.84 billion).

Tsipras’ coalition, which includes the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) in July 2015 agreed to a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($89.92 billion) that came with more Draconian conditions.

Since then, he has alternately told the lenders, the European Union, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism – as well as the International Monetary Fund, which took part in the first two bailouts but so far is staying out of the third – that he would impose more austerity while telling Greeks he won’t.

“Our aim is to conclude the second review in a timely manner so there is no question hovering over the positive momentum (of the economy),” Tsipras told a conference in Athens, the news agency Reuters reported. “Greece now has the basic preconditions in place which would allow it to autonomously enter money markets in 2017.”

The country was on the cusp of strong recovery after seven years of deep recession, Tsipras said at the launching of an equity fund in cooperation with the European Investment Bank, the long-term financing arm of the European Commission.

Tsipras said the economy was on course for rebounding by 2.7 percent in 2017 and 3.1 percent in 2018.

“It’s my deep conviction … there isn’t a European institution which would want this road map disrupted, of emerging from this deep tunnel the Greek economy found itself in for many years,” he said.

“Nobody would want to revisit the uncertainty over the country’s prospects, and certainly nobody would want to discourage investors who are starting to regain confidence, thus weakening the prospects of recovery,” he said.

Eurozone officials want a written guarantee from Tsipras’ government that it will not again hand out money or make tax cuts without their explicit approval, which he doesn’t want to do yet, Reuters said.